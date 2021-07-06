Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are all set to tie the knot on July 16, 2021. The couple has finally announced their wedding date and left their fans exuberated. The two had been dating for a few months and fans were waiting for the two to get married. As soon as the news broke out, #Dishul started trending.

The wedding card

Rahul Vaidya shared the happy news with the wedding card. He captioned the image as, "#TheDisHulWedding ♥" The beautiful wedding card read, "With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July, 2021. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness."

Congratulations are in order

Jasmin Bhasin, Varun Sood, Divyanka Tripathi, Rakhi Sawant, Astha Gill, Adaa Khan, Sana, Arshi Khan and many other celebs congratulated the couple. Disha also broke the news by sharing the wedding card. The wedding would be an intimate affair with close friends and family in attendance. However, the couple is planning to throw a grand reception at a luxury hotel for people from the industry.

Aly Goni, who was one of the closest friends of Rahul Vaidya inside the Bigg Boss house shared a long note congratulating the couple. He wrote, "Tu aaj kitna khush hai yeh mere se zyada koi nahi jaanta kitni baatien ki humne raat raat bhar..aasmaan ko dekhte hue baat karte the aur tu kehta tha ki kab shaadi hogi kab disha meri biwi banegi haha and finally woh din aa raha hai. I'm so happy for u meri jaan @rahulvaidyarkv and @dishaparmar Allah khush rakhe yeh dua hai meri."