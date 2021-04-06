Ever since Bigg Boss 14 first runner-up Rahul Vaidya has come out of the show, he has been inseparable from his lady-love Disha Parmar. The couple has been papped a number of times at different restaurants or other places in and around the town.

Recently, the videos and images of the duo performing at their friend's wedding had also gone viral and their fans and followers are eagerly waiting for the two to get married. During Bigg Boss 14, Rahul Vaidya first hit headlines when he proposed to Disha publicly on national television and later Disha was seen reciprocating the marriage proposal by entering the house during Valentine's Week.

Amid several speculations about their wedding, now the couple's latest images have grabbed the eyeballs where Rahul and Disha can be seen dressed up as a groom and bride. While the fans were surprised, it was revealed that the viral pictures of the lovebirds on social media are from the duo's upcoming music video.

Couple working together for music video

According to reports, Rahul and Disha were only dressed up for the shooting of a music video. Disha is an actress and a model and has appeared in a number of television shows and music videos. The actress is known for her prominent character in the serials titled 'Who Apna Sa' and 'Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara'. In 2019, Disha Parmar had also collaborated with Rahul Vaidya for a music video titled 'Yaad Teri'.

Have a look at some of the adorable behind-the-scenes photos of Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar from their upcoming music video.

Wedding to take place soon?

Earlier, when Rahul was asked about his wedding plans, he had revealed that they are still in the process of finalising a date. However, he had said that the marriage will happen in three to four months. "Both of us are calm people. We aren't fussy at all. I have performed at a lot of weddings and have witnessed all the grandeur, which is why I would prefer mine to be simple and intimate. We will host a function for the fraternity later," Rahul had said in an interview.

Even, Rahul Vaidya's mother had also opened up about his son's wedding plans. In an interview with The Times of India, she had said: "Disha doesn't want to get married in summer, so mostly we will have a June wedding. This season has already ended and they don't want to get married in summer and will not wait for December. Itna lamba nahi kheechenge (We will not drag it for so long). We will have a June wedding."