2020 has begun on a grand note for Hardik Pandya, who got officially engaged to his lady-love, Natasa Stankovic. In a pleasant surprise on 1st of January, 2020, star cricketer Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to Natasa Stankovic. Hardik and his Siberian fiancée are in Dubai ringing in their Christmas together.

Hardik took to social media to announce his engagement news with a filmy caption. Natasa was seen flaunting her ring in the picture. "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. ???? 01.01.2020 #engaged,' Pandya wrote while sharing the photo. Apart from this, Hardik has also uploaded several photos and videos with his friend circle and Natasa.

People from the cricket world took to social media to wish the couple. Indian skipper Virat Kohli wrote, "Congratulations H. What a pleasant surprise. Wish you guys great times ahead. God bless." Hardik Pandya has been making news for the last two years as much as for his personal life as much for his professional one. While the ace cricketer was linked with actresses like Elli Avram, Esha Gupta, Urvashi Rautela and few others; their reaction on his engagement pictures is still awaited.

Aly ends relationship with Natasa in a year

Meanwhile, Natasa Stankovic's ex, Aly Goni has reacted to their engagement picture, Aly made several heart emojis on the video where Hardik has proposed to Natasa and the duo seal it with a kiss. Aly and Natasa were recently seen together on Nach Baliye 9 where the duo reached the semi-finals.

Aly and Natasa had fallen-in-love in 2014 but ended their relationship within a year of dating each-other. However, even on Nach Baliye, the two maintained cordial equations and never disrespected each other. Aly's post has revealed that he is happy for his ex Natasa and has no hard feelings. On Khatron Ke Khiladi, Aly was linked to Jasmin Bhasin, his co-contestant on the show. Jasmin is currently making news for playing Naagin in Ekta Kapoor's hit TV series.