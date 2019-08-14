Nach Baliye 9 has been managing to keep the audience glued to their TV screens with not just the mind-blowing dance acts by contestants but also the on and off chemistry between the ex-couples.

The latest buzz is that Aly Goni and Natasha Stankovic had a fight before getting into the Nach Baliye 9 stage and that affected their performance. Until now, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor and his ex-girlfriend had been delivering powerpack performances, however, the latest act turned out weaker as compared to their previous performances.

A report in the Times of India said that Aly and Natasha put up a unique act (to be aired in the upcoming weekend), wherein Aly was a pirate and Natasha - a mermaid. While both of them tried their best to impress the judges, it was evident that there was a disconnect between them. This didn't go unnoticed by the judges Ahmed Khan and Raveena Tandon, who had always been impressed with their choreographing and perfect pairing. The judges remarked about the disconnect while awarding them points for the week.

A source told the daily, "Before the performance, Aly and Natasa seem to have got into an argument. It was clearly evident that their chemistry was off this time around. They were seen fumbling while executing certain steps. The judges too saw that and the ex-couple accepted that there was a certain disconnect. Another unique thing about the act was that Natasa danced while wearing a pair of rollerblades which is by no means an easy feat."

While this is the first time when Aly and Natasha made news for their alleged fight, Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh have been the most talked-about ex-couple on Nach Baliye 9.

Their animosity has been visible from the premiere episode itself. In the opening episode, Vishal used harsh words for his former ladylove in front of producer Salman Khan, who sternly told him to be respectful towards Madhurima on the show. And in the latest episode, they had a major showdown when Madhurima had revealed that Vishal had told her that he would slap her and she reciprocated by saying that she would slap him twice.