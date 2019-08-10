Senior actor Govinda and his wife Sunita recently graced an episode of Nach Baliye 9. While the episode will be aired soon, a sneak peak was shared by the channel Star Plus where Govinda made a rather shocking statement on ex-couple Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh's relationship.

As soon as the short clip was shared online, fans of the couple started posting hate comments to the Raja Babu star.

And now, Madhurima has reacted to Govinda's comment. Surprisingly, she had a different take on his comment. "I think Govinda ji didn't comment on us, he just gave a statement that he doesn't like those kind of people jo 36 jagah muh maarte hain. And if someone has to understand, that person will understand," she told SpotboyE.

Well, it could be that Govinda's statement in the promo was edited in a manner so as to create a drama and hype around that particular upcoming episode. One needs to watch the episode to know the truth.

For those who came in late, in the promo, judge Ahmed Khan is seen comparing Madhurima and Vishal's relationship to that of Kabir Singh. However, it was Govinda's comment that left everyone shocked including the contestants. The senior actor said that he differs with Ahmed's statement and went on to add that people shouldn't be forced to stay in a relationship. Talking about infidelity, he said that being in a relationship with multiple partners and calling it love is not love for him and that he hates such people.

There is no second thought that Madhurima and Vishal have been the most talked about ex-couple on Nach Baliye 9. Their animosity has been visible from the premiere episode itself. In the opening episode, Vishal used harsh words for his former ladylove in front of producer Salman Khan, who sternly told him to be respectful towards Madhurima on the show.

And in the latest episode, they had a major showdown when Madhurima had revealed that Vishal had told her that he would slap her and she reciprocated by saying that she would slap him twice.