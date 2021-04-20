No one had expected Rahul Vaidya to come this far when he had just entered the Bigg Boss house. And after the show, his popularity only seems to have grown a million folds. Apart from his no-nonsense attitude, the ace singer's love life also generated quite a buzz both inside and outside the house. Rahul Vaidya proposed to longtime friend Disha Parmar on the show and she even accepted his proposal by coming on Bigg Boss.

Ever since the show ended, Rahul and Disha have been painting the town red. From cosy dinner outings to couple dates -- the two are all hearts. The couple recently celebrated Gudi Padwa festival together too.

The news of their wedding has been grabbing the spotlight for a while. And now, their wedding video has finally made its way to the internet. The couple looked breathtaking as bride and groom and their wedding video is all things adorable.

Just a shooting clip

However, before you jump to any conclusion, let us tell you that the wedding video we are talking about is from a song shoot. A couple of clips of the video have been shared online and it has gained tremendous headlines. Both Rahul and Disha look madly-in-love as they pose and act together in this wedding song. The wedding video is titled Madhanya. Take a look.

Disha had revealed that since they were not dating, she had no idea that he would propose to her on the show. That too on her birthday.

Talking to a leading daily, Disha said:

I was celebrating my birthday with my friends when a promo of him proposing to me broke on television. I was taken by surprise because I had no idea that he would do something like that. Hum date toh kar nahi rahe the ki proposal aa jaaye. There was no denying that I liked him, but I was shocked. We liked each other, but never spoke about our feelings and he straight away proposed for marriage! It took a little time for things to sink in. Even my family was surprised. I had tears in my eyes while watching the promo."

The couple is expected to tie-the-knot, for real, in the next two to three months.