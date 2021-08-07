The micro-blogging social media site Twitter is again in the center-stage on Saturday as it has suspended Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account awaiting due process to be followed for its restoration.

Informing the suspension, the Congress party via its official handle said on Saturday that due process is being followed for its restoration assuring his followers that he will be using his other social media platforms. He has more than 19.5 million followers on Twitter.

Shri @RahulGandhi’s Twitter account has been temporarily suspended & due process is being followed for its restoration.



Until then, he will stay connected with you all through his other SM platforms & continue to raise his voice for our people & fight for their cause. Jai Hind! — Congress (@INCIndia) August 7, 2021

The move comes three days after Rahul Gandhi had posted on Friday a picture of himself meeting a Dalit family in Uttar Pradesh. While no reason was given by Congress for the suspension, the BJP criticised his visit to the family of the rape victim on Wednesday and sharing a picture of himself with the parents of the victim.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra reminded Rahul Gandhi that it did violate the POCSO ACT. "The second provision of section 23 of the POCSO Act makes it clear that you are not to disclose any fact about the victim, which would reveal the child's identity," he said.

Missed Neeraj Chopra win

Usually active on Twitter, Rahul Gandhi never missed to congratulate Olympic winners but he missed it when Neeraj Chopra won India gold in the javelin throw at Tokyo on Saturday.

However, Congress President Sonia Gandhi tweeted for the occasion. "I join the nation in congratulating the Golden Boy, #NeerajChopra for winning the first ever Olympic #Gold Medal for India in track and field. I also extend special congratulations to his coach, family members and well wishers," she said.