Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Srinagar next week. The Congress MP's visit to the J&K, a first since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, is to meet the Congress workers in the valley.

Rahul Gandhi is planning a short visit to J&K, which will likely last about two days. The Congress leader revealed his intentions to visit J&K on August 9 during an informal discussion with the Opposition leaders at a breakfast meeting in Constitution Club.

Rahul Gandhi in surat
Rahul Gandhi

"He told us that he will go to Kashmir soon. During our chat, which was just a general discussion during breakfast, Rahul said he also planned to go to Kerala but couldn't go," senior non-Congress leader who was at the same table as former Congress chief said, while adding that Rahul Gandhi is also trying to resolve the Rajasthan crisis soon.

