As the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India has waned, one state in the nation is still facing the heat of Covid-19. In Kerala, Covid is showing no signs of slowing down, and the state is witnessing a drastic rise in fresh cases and deaths. On Thursday, Kerala reported 22,064 fresh coronavirus cases and 128 Covid-related deaths. This is for the third consecutive day that Kerala is reporting over 22,000 fresh cases, and this sudden rise in fresh cases has started bothering medical experts in the state.

Rahul Gandhi's advice to Kerala people

Amid rising Covid cases in the state, Rahul Gandhi who is the MP of the Wayanad constituency has urged the people of Kerala to follow all safety protocols.

"Rising cases of Coronavirus infections in Kerala are worrying. I appeal to our brothers and sisters in the state to follow all safety measures and guidelines. Please take care," said Gandhi.

Kerala model failed miserably in the fight against coronavirus pandemic

During the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Kerala was lauded for its efforts that helped the state to flatten the coronavirus chaos curve. But the second wave of the pandemic was deadly in Kerala, and at one point in time, the state reported over 40,000 daily cases in a day.

After the statewide lockdown, daily fresh coronavirus cases in Kerala have started plummeting, but now, the state is again witnessing a rise in coronavirus cases that could shatter the healthcare infrastructure which is already under immense pressure.

Moreover, on Thursday, the daily test positivity rate was over 13, and it is way higher than the national average. As Kerala is showing signs of triggering a nationwide spike, the Central government is sending a six-member team to Kerala to aid ongoing efforts in Covid management.