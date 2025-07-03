BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari has leveled serious allegations against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of orchestrating a "fake guarantee and fake survey" in Karnataka. Bhandari claims that reports from the ground reveal that households, whose names were supposedly included in the survey, assert that no such survey was conducted.

This, according to Bhandari, exposes the survey as fraudulent and accuses Gandhi of being anti-OBC, SC-ST, and using the caste census and caste survey merely as tools for political gain. Bhandari has demanded that Gandhi apologize to the people of the country for what he terms the "Karnataka sham survey."

"Rahul Gandhi's fake guarantee and fake survey in Karnataka have been exposed. Reports from the ground indicate that households whose names were mentioned, included in the survey, claim that their survey has not even been conducted. All this proves that Rahul Gandhi is anti-OBC, SC-ST and for Rahul Gandhi, the caste census and caste survey are just a tool to make political gains...Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the people of the country for the Karnataka sham survey," Bhandari stated.

This accusation comes at a time when the Congress party is advocating for the inclusion of Other Backward Classes (OBC) within the ambit of a 33 percent quota for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. It has reignited the debate on reservations in India, especially with the upcoming five-state polls and general elections.

Upon completing a one-year tenure as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, BJP launched a strong critique of Gandhi's performance, accusing him of failing to meet his constitutional responsibilities, describing his performance as "very low." Prior to that, Gandhi's undisclosed foreign trips became a hot topic of political controversy.

