As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi marked his one-year tenure as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a strong critique of his performance. The BJP accused Gandhi of failing to meet his constitutional responsibilities, describing his performance as "very low." The criticism centered on allegations that Gandhi was frequently absent from the House and spent excessive time abroad, which, according to BJP leaders, undermined his ability to effectively represent the Opposition.

BJP leader Rohan Gupta highlighted the changing political landscape over the past year, noting that during meetings of the INDI Bloc in the Lok Sabha, there was an attempt to create an impression that the BJP had been defeated and that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had fallen behind.

However, Gupta argued that the election results over the past year have shown the reality to the people of India, emphasizing a clear difference in the politics and ideology of both sides. He further stated that the journey from Haryana to Delhi demonstrated a clear mandate from the people, indicating no compromise on national issues.

Gupta also pointed out that the upcoming Bihar elections would further illustrate the politics of appeasement, with leaders doubling down on such strategies. He accused the Congress party of supporting Sharia while talking about the Constitution, suggesting that the Congress's decline to a junior partner in the INDI Bloc was due to its ideology, policies, and pursuit of appeasement politics.

Another BJP leader, Jagannath Sarkar, criticized Gandhi's commitment to his role, stating that he had not performed his duties as LoP in the Lok Sabha. Sarkar emphasized the importance of Gandhi's presence in the House to listen to debates. BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi added that Congress is a party whose leader frequently travels abroad, often immediately after each Parliament session, alleging that even senior leaders of his party cannot distinguish between national responsibilities and foreign trips.

Nisith Pramanik, another BJP leader, expressed skepticism about Gandhi's understanding of parliamentary functions, suggesting that by the time he begins to comprehend how Parliament operates, the five-year term would be over. Pramanik described Gandhi's performance as "very poor" even by the standards of a normal parliamentarian.