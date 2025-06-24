BJP leader Amit Malviya has recently stirred a political storm by accusing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of taking undisclosed foreign trips. Malviya, in a post on his X handle, alleged that Gandhi had been on a secret foreign holiday the previous week and had once again left for another undisclosed location.

"Rahul Gandhi was on a secret foreign holiday just last week. Now, he has flown abroad again — to yet another undisclosed location," Malviya wrote, questioning the necessity and frequency of these trips. He further demanded that as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP), Gandhi owes the people of India an explanation for his frequent disappearances.

"Why these frequent disappearances? What is so compelling that keeps him away from the country so often? As the Leader of the Opposition, he owes the people of India answers," Malviya added.

In response, the Congress party was quick to counter these claims, accusing the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) of engaging in deceitful tactics. Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera clarified that Rahul Gandhi had traveled to London to attend his niece's graduation ceremony.

"The Prime Minister's Office is playing its dirty tricks as usual. It knows nothing else apart from these dirty tricks. Mr. Rahul Gandhi has gone to London to attend his niece's graduation ceremony and will be back soon," Khera stated on X.

This is not the first time questions have been raised about Rahul Gandhi's foreign travels. His absence during significant events has often been a point of contention. For instance, when Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge visited the Air India plane crash site in Ahmedabad, Gandhi's absence was noted.

However, he had expressed his grief on social media, calling the incident heartbreaking and urging Congress workers to assist on the ground. Gandhi was later seen when his mother, Sonia Gandhi, was discharged from the hospital in Delhi on June 19, where she had been admitted since June 15. A photograph captured him holding gifts, celebrating his birthday with his mother and hospital staff.

Despite Malviya's criticisms, Rahul Gandhi has remained active on social media. On June 21, he criticized the Modi government's 'Make in India' initiative, stating, "...We assemble, import, but don't build. China profits': 'Clock is ticking." He also shared a video of his visit to Nehru Place, Delhi's largest electronics market, where he interacted with mobile repair technicians.

The debate over Gandhi's foreign travels is likely to continue, with both parties using it as a tool in their broader political strategies. As the Leader of the Opposition, Gandhi's actions are closely scrutinized, and his foreign trips provide ample fodder for political discourse. The outcome of this debate will depend on how effectively each party can leverage the issue to their advantage.

