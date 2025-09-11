Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has recently raised significant concerns regarding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's alleged breaches of security protocols. This issue came to the forefront when the CRPF, responsible for the security of VVIPs, sent a letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. The letter, authored by CRPF VVIP Security chief Sunil June, highlighted multiple instances where Gandhi reportedly failed to adhere to established security measures, raising questions about his commitment to his own safety.

The letter, dated September 10, accused Rahul Gandhi of not taking his security seriously, despite being a high-profile political figure with Z+ protection cover. This level of security, known as Advanced Security Liaison (ASL), requires meticulous planning and coordination with various agencies, including district administration and state police.

The CRPF's concerns were further amplified by Gandhi's recent visit to Rae Bareli, where he faced protests from BJP workers. The protesters blocked the highway, chanting slogans like "Rahul Gandhi, go back," causing his convoy to be stuck for about 15 minutes. The situation was eventually resolved by the police, but it underscored the potential risks associated with security breaches.

One of the primary issues raised by the CRPF was Gandhi's frequent foreign tours, which were reportedly undertaken without prior notification to his security team. According to the letter, in the past nine months, Gandhi embarked on six foreign trips without informing the security agency, leading to significant challenges for the CRPF. These trips included visits to Italy, Vietnam, Dubai, Qatar, London, and Malaysia. The lack of communication regarding these tours posed a substantial risk, as the security team was unable to make necessary arrangements in advance.

Congress reacts to CRPF allegations

Congress has reacted strongly to the CRPF's allegations. Pawan Khera, Chairman of the Media and Publicity Department of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), questioned the timing of the letter and its public release. He suggested that the move might be an attempt to intimidate Rahul Gandhi, who has been vocal about exposing alleged electoral malpractices by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Khera's statement on social media platform X raised concerns about whether the government was trying to silence Gandhi ahead of his planned disclosures.