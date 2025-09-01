Patna, the bustling capital of Bihar, is experiencing a significant increase in security measures and traffic management as the INDIA Bloc's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' reaches its final day. This pivotal political event, which has been a central focus in the run-up to the Bihar Assembly elections, is set to conclude at the Patna High Court. The culmination of the Yatra has necessitated strict traffic regulations and a comprehensive security presence, turning the city into a center of political activity and administrative vigilance.

From the early hours of Monday, the city has seen a ban on the movement of autos, e-rickshaws, and private vehicles around the iconic Gandhi Maidan. This area, a focal point for the Yatra, has witnessed vehicles from various localities such as Kurji, Ekta Bhawan, Ramgulam Chowk, Chhajjubaag, and Machhua Toli being redirected to prevent congestion. The Yatra's passage through Dak Bungalow has further restricted traffic from Bhattacharya Road, Station Golambar, Kotwali, and Swaminandan, with only emergency vehicles being allowed access. Traffic police have assured that normal operations will resume once the program concludes.

In anticipation of large crowds and potential security challenges, a significant number of police contingents have been deployed around Gandhi Maidan. Additionally, Vajra vehicles, water cannons, and fire brigade units have been strategically positioned at key locations, including Dak Bungalow, Income Tax Golambar, and Hartali Mor. These measures underscore the importance of maintaining order and safety during the event.

Political Leaders Unite for a Common Cause

The INDIA Bloc leaders are scheduled to pay floral tributes to the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar near the Patna High Court. This act of homage will be part of a march from Gandhi Maidan via Dak Bungalow, accompanied by a large number of party workers on foot. The march is expected to draw significant participation, reflecting the political fervor surrounding the event.

The 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', which began on August 17 from Sasaram, has traversed 23 districts before reaching its grand finale in Patna. This journey has been marked by a series of rallies and public meetings, aimed at galvanizing support and raising awareness about voter rights.

The presence of prominent political figures such as Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, CPI-ML General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, VIP chief Mukesh Sahani, and Congress Bihar President Rajesh Kumar Ram, underscores the significance of the event. These leaders, along with other senior Opposition figures from the INDIA Bloc, are expected to address the concluding march, highlighting key issues and rallying support for their cause.

The Trinamool Congress has also sent MP Yusuf Pathan to participate in the concluding march, further emphasizing the unity and collective strength of the Opposition. Additionally, NCP leader Supriya Sule and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut have joined the march, adding to the diverse representation of political voices.

Broader Implications

The impact of the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' extends beyond the immediate political landscape of Bihar. The participation of leaders from other states, such as Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, highlights the broader implications of the event. Stalin's speech in Muzaffarpur, delivered in Tamil and translated into Hindi, underscored the camaraderie between Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, while also acknowledging Bihar's historical role in shaping national politics. The presence of these leaders serves as a reminder of the interconnectedness of regional and national politics, and the potential influence of Bihari migrants in states like Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

The Yatra has also been a platform for addressing pressing issues related to electoral integrity. During a rally in Bhagalpur, Rahul Gandhi accused the Election Commission of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the BJP of colluding to undermine democracy by disenfranchising voters. He cited the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls as evidence of deliberate attempts to delete the names of Congress and RJD supporters. Gandhi's allegations of vote theft and his call for accountability resonate with the broader theme of the Yatra, which seeks to empower voters and safeguard democratic processes.

