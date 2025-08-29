The political atmosphere in Bihar has reached a boiling point following a violent clash between BJP and Congress workers in Patna. The confrontation was sparked by derogatory remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Darbhanga.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah condemned the incident, labeling it a "stain on democracy." His statement on X (formerly Twitter) emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating, "The use of abusive language filled with expletives against PM Modi and his late mother from the Congress and RJD platform in Darbhanga, Bihar, is not only condemnable but also a stain on our democracy."

The incident led to protests by BJP workers outside the Congress state headquarters, Sadaqat Ashram, in Patna. The protests quickly escalated into violence, with both parties reportedly attacking each other with sticks and resorting to stone pelting.

Several individuals from both sides sustained injuries, underscoring the intensity of the political rivalry. In response, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, took to social media to condemn the attacks on Congress workers. He stated, "Truth and non-violence prevail, lies and violence cannot stand before them. Beat and break, as much as you want to beat and break - we will continue to protect truth and the Constitution. Satyameva Jayate."

The BJP has accused the Congress of pursuing a "politics of hatred" and facilitating abusive and offensive sloganeering against the Prime Minister's late mother. Home Minister Amit Shah demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi, asserting, "Under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, Congress politics has reached its lowest level. They cannot tolerate how a poor mother's son has been sitting in the Prime Minister's chair for the past 11 years and is continuously taking the country forward under his leadership."

The Patna Police have been actively involved in managing the situation, with reports indicating that the man who hurled the abuses, identified as Rafiq, has been arrested. The police are also on the lookout for others involved in the incident. Despite the arrest, political tensions remain high as both parties continue to exchange accusations.

Congress leaders have accused the BJP of orchestrating the attack to intimidate the opposition, calling it a brazen assault on democracy itself. Congress leader Pawan Khera denied that the accused was a Congress worker, alleging that they were planted by the BJP to divert attention from the Voter Rights Yatra in Bihar.

The controversy has drawn attention to the broader political climate in Bihar, where opposition parties have intensified their attacks on the BJP-led government ahead of upcoming elections. The 'Voter Adhikar Yatra,' involving Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, aims to raise awareness about alleged irregularities in the voter list, which opposition leaders have termed a case of 'vote chori' (vote theft). Covering over 1,300 km across 20 districts, the yatra is scheduled to conclude in Patna on September 1.

