Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mayawati has recently condemned the use of derogatory language against individuals in high positions, emphasizing that such behavior tarnishes the reputation of the country's institutions and erodes democratic values. Her remarks come in response to a series of incidents in Bihar, where political tensions have escalated due to abusive language directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother by some Congress workers during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'.

Mayawati, the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, expressed her concerns on social media, stating, "The efforts are being made to malign the image of high government and non-government institutions, and especially people holding high positions in politics, through indecent, unbecoming, undignified and unparliamentary remarks made publicly. This is extremely distressing and worrisome."

The incidents in Bihar have sparked significant controversy, with BJP workers staging protests outside the Congress state headquarters in Patna. The protests turned violent as Congress workers retaliated, leading to clashes between the two groups. The situation escalated to the point where both sides resorted to using sticks and stone pelting, resulting in the vandalism of a city bus.

The Patna Police had to intervene, deploying a heavy security force to restore order. The tension in Bihar has been further fueled by statements from various political leaders. Nabin, a local leader, told ANI, "Every son of Bihar will give a befitting reply to Congress for insulting a mother. We will take revenge for this." Ashutosh, another leader, added, "A befitting reply will be given. This is happening with the government's involvement. Nitish Kumar is doing wrong."

The Darbhanga Police have arrested an individual accused of making abusive remarks against the Prime Minister, with further investigations underway to identify others involved. The incident has drawn widespread condemnation from various quarters. Union Home Minister Amit Shah described the incident as "a stain on our democracy," criticizing the Congress for allowing such behavior under Rahul Gandhi's leadership.

He stated, "Under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, Congress politics has reached its lowest level. They cannot tolerate how a poor mother's son has been sitting in the Prime Minister's chair for the past 11 years."

The Congress party, on its part, has distanced itself from the incident. Rashid Alvi, a Congress leader, condemned the use of such language, stating, "A poor man's child, a son from the OBC community, has become the Prime Minister-and you cannot tolerate this. By burning with such jealousy, you will only end up destroying yourself."

The Bihar State Women's Commission has also taken suo motu cognizance of the matter, with its chairperson, Apsara, emphasizing that insulting any woman, regardless of her position or family, is unacceptable. Mayawati, in her statement, reiterated the BSP's commitment to the principles of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and the party's motto of 'Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya' (welfare for all and happiness of all), rejecting any form of "polluted and poisonous politics."

She urged all political parties to refrain from engaging in "cheap politics of self-interest" and to avoid spoiling the country's atmosphere by belittling one another. "The declining level of politics in the country, especially due to political self-interests, is extremely worrisome. Politics should be in the interest of the nation and the millions of poor and common people, guided by the Constitution, thoughts and principles.

Unfortunately, this has not been properly visible in recent times, even as internal and external challenges before the country have increased significantly," Mayawati stated. Highlighting the importance of constitutional values, she recalled that Dr. Ambedkar's Constitution ensured checks and balances to maintain the dignity of democratic institutions. "By properly implementing these provisions, the deteriorating situation can certainly be prevented," she asserted.

The current political climate in Bihar is reminiscent of historical instances where political rhetoric has crossed the line, leading to violence and unrest. One such example is the infamous Emergency period in India (1975-1977), where political dissent was met with severe crackdowns, and the use of derogatory language against political opponents was rampant. The situation in Bihar today serves as a stark reminder of the need for political discourse to remain civil and respectful, even amidst disagreements.