Congress President Rahul Gandhi came to the rescue in Himachal Pradesh when his helicopter faced a technical glitch and he got down from the vehicle to fix the problem himself. The incident happened while he was travelling in Una, Himachal Pradesh for a rally.

Many commended him for getting his hands dirty and working with the people instead of having someone fix it. Incidentally, Gandhi's father, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, was a pilot himself and had worked with Air India.

Rahul took to image sharing app, Instagram to share his experience and said that with teamwork, they quickly fixed the problem.

Along with the photo which showed him in the underside of the helicopter trying to fix the glitch, Gandhi wrote, "Good teamwork means all hands to the deck! We had a problem with our helicopter in Una, HP today, that working together we quickly fixed. Nothing serious, thankfully."

Congress' official Twitter account also shared a video of Gandhi with the pilot who was fixing the problem along with the caption, "Helping get our helicopter going :) in Una, Himachal Pradesh(sic)."

Gandhi's Instagram was flooded with comments for his image with many complimenting him.

One user wrote, "Next prime minister of India we believe sir ❤❤"

"Hume aapke jaisa shant, simple, dheryavan, muskurata hua PM chahiye.... gaaliyo se baat karne wala , man m nafrat rakhne wala #Tanashah...na!" another user wrote.

While one girl said, "Sometimes observing your beauty in action makes me absolutely speechless. Words fail me. @rahulgandhi ❤"