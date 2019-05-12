Live
Rahul Gandhi

Voting began on Sunday, May 12, across 59 Lok Sabha constituencies spread over six states. New Delhi will also vote in the sixth phase. An estimated 10.17 crore voters will decide the fate of 979 candidates, including political bigwigs Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Union Minister Maneka Gandhi, Congress leader Digvijay Singh, former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir and AAP leaders Atishi and Raghav Chadha.

Voting will take place in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 10 seats in Haryana, eight each in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, seven seats in Delhi and four in Jharkhand.

Over 10.17 crore voters will decide the fate of 979 candidates.

The national election is taking place in seven phases. The polling dates for national election 2019 are April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. Results for the Lok Sabha election 2019 will be declared on May 23.

2019-05-1214:58 (IST)

AAP leader Raghav Chadha alleges conspiracy

South Delhi candidate of Aam Aadmi Party Raghav Chadha alleged that BJP workers are moving around in a polling booth in Sangam Vihar in BJP scarves, alleging that a few of them voted four times. At least 8-10 people have been identified while one has been caught. "Ramesh Bidhuri (BJP candidate) is losing badly so is indulging in such tactics," he said.

2019-05-1214:52 (IST)

Former President Pranab Mukherjee casts vote

Former President Pranab Mukherjee casts his vote at a polling booth on Sunday.

2019-05-1214:50 (IST)

39.74% voter turnout till 2 pm

Phase 6 polling: The overall voting percentage till 2 pm stands at 39.74 per cent.

  • Bihar: 35.22 per cent
  • Haryana: 39.16 per cent
  • Madhya Pradesh: 42.27 per cent
  • Uttar Pradesh: 34.30 per cent
  • West Bengal: 55.77 per cent
  • Jharkhand: 47.16 per cent
  • NCT of Delhi: 33.65 per cent
2019-05-1212:08 (IST)

Poll violence grips West Bengal

Poll violence continues in West Bengal in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019. An incident of firing has been reported from Kesh after a scuffle also broke out between BJP workers and TMC workers at polling booth number 254 in Bankura after BJP alleged rigging by TMC workers.

2019-05-1211:28 (IST)

Rahul Gandhi casts vote, says love will win over BJP's hate

Congress President Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in Delhi. After casting his vote, The Congress leader highlighted a few key issues including demonetisation, farmer woes, GST and corruption in Rafale. "Narendra Modi used hatred in the campaign and we used love and I am confident love will win," Gandhi said.

2019-05-1211:20 (IST)

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi arrives to cast his vote

Congress president Rahul Gandhi arrived at NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb lane to cast his vote in the Lok Sabha 2019 elections.

2019-05-1211:19 (IST)

Manoj Tiwari casts his vote in Delhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief and the party's candidate from North-East Delhi Manoj Tiwari voted at a polling booth in Yamuna Vihar. He is up against Congress's Sheila Dikshit and AAP's Dilip Pandey.

2019-05-1211:17 (IST)

AAP leader Atishi casts her vote

The AAP candidate from East Delhi Lok Sabha seat, Atishi, after casting her vote at a polling booth in Jangpura. She is up against BJP's Gautam Gambhir and Congress's Arvinder Singh Lovely.

2019-05-1210:56 (IST)

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar casts his vote

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar casts his vote at a polling booth in Karnal.

2019-05-1210:54 (IST)

Polling percentage till 9 am

2019-05-1210:52 (IST)

Deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia casts his vote

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia after casting his vote at a polling booth in Pandav Nagar in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

2019-05-1210:51 (IST)

President Ram Nath Kovind casts his vote in Rashtrapati Bhawan

2019-05-1210:27 (IST)

Maneka Gandhi gets into argument with Mahagathbandhan candidate Sonu Singh

An argument breaks out between Union Minister and BJP's candidate from Sultanpur, Maneka Gandhi, and SP-BSP-RLD candidate Sonu Singh after Gandhi alleged that Singh's supporters were threatening voters.

2019-05-1210:18 (IST)

Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit casts her vote

Former Delhi CM and Congress's candidate from North-East Delhi, Sheila Dikshit after casting her vote at a polling booth in Nizamuddin (East).

2019-05-1210:13 (IST)

UP Minister Sidharth Nath Singh casts his vote

Uttar Pradesh Minister Sidharth Nath Singh after casting his vote at a polling booth in Prayagraj.

2019-05-1210:12 (IST)

Jharkhand: A first time voter, Rita Kumari from Dhanbad

2019-05-1209:49 (IST)

What happens inside a polling booth?

2019-05-1209:39 (IST)

BJP East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir casts his vote

BJP candidate from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir casts his vote at a polling booth in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar. He is up against AAP's Atishi and Congress's Arvinder Singh Lovely.

2019-05-1209:32 (IST)

Virat Kohli casts his vote in Gurugram [PHOTO]

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli after casting his vote at a polling booth in Gurugram.

2019-05-1209:31 (IST)

BJP candidate Pragya Singh Thakur casts vote

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bhopal candidate Pragya Singh Thakur after casting her vote. Digvijaya Singh is the Congress candidate from the constituency.

2019-05-1209:27 (IST)

Phase 6 Lok Sabha elections | All you need to know

