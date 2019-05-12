Live

Voting began on Sunday, May 12, across 59 Lok Sabha constituencies spread over six states. New Delhi will also vote in the sixth phase. An estimated 10.17 crore voters will decide the fate of 979 candidates, including political bigwigs Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Union Minister Maneka Gandhi, Congress leader Digvijay Singh, former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir and AAP leaders Atishi and Raghav Chadha.

Voting will take place in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 10 seats in Haryana, eight each in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, seven seats in Delhi and four in Jharkhand.

The national election is taking place in seven phases. The polling dates for national election 2019 are April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. Results for the Lok Sabha election 2019 will be declared on May 23.

