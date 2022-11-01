Virat Kohli's invasion of privacy in a Perth hotel came as a shock to everyone. India head coach Rahul Dravid on Tuesday called this act 'disappointing' as it is 'one place' where the cricketers 'are away from people's prying eyes'.

A hotel housekeeping staff at the Crown in Perth had filmed Kohli's room and posted it on social media prompting the former India captain to express his disgust.

"It's obviously disappointing. It's not very comfortable for anyone, let alone Virat. It is disappointing," Dravid said ahead of the T20 World Cup fixture against Bangladesh."We have flagged it with the relevant authorities. They have taken action (staff sacked). Hopefully, people are a lot more careful because it's the one place where you feel you are away from people's prying eyes and without the media glare on you and without the photographs that all of these players have to deal with."

"It's the one place where you hope to feel secure and safe. If that's also taken away, it's not really a nice feeling. I think he has dealt with it really well. He is fine. He's here at training. He's absolutely perfect," Dravid added.

Bollywood Actors react

Bollywood stars including Varun Dhawan, Urvashi Rautela, Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, and others took to their Instagram handle to express shock over the leaked video.

Commenting on Virat's post, Varun Dhawan wrote, "Horrible behaviour." Arjun Kapoor dropped a comment saying, "Absolutely unethical & uncool...." Urvashi Rautela wrote, "Absolutely!! Immoral, unscrupulous imagine they did same with a girl's room#unprincipled#dishonourable."

Actress Parineeti Chopra meanwhile called it a 'new level of low'. Dino Morea said, "This is terrible behaviour."

Hrithik Roshan expressed his anger and commented, "Damn! This person needs to be found out and fired. And the hotel needs to take responsibility!"

Anushka Sharma in a long post came out in support of Virat Kohli and the invasion of his privacy. She wrote, "Have experienced a few incidents where some fans have shown no compassion or grace in the past but this really is the worst thing. An absolute disgrace and violation of a human being and anyone who sees this and thinks celebrity ho toh deal Karna padega (If you are a celebrity then you will have to deal with this) should know that you are also part of the problem. Exercising some self control helps everyone. Also, if this is happening in your bedroom then where is the line?"

