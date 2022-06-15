Anushka Sharma is not pregnant. The actress is not expecting her second child with Virat Kohli. Her pictures with Virat Kohli outside a hospital had started the rumours of her being pregnant and walking into the hospital to get herself checked. But, there is no truth to the rumours. The actress went there to meet a physiotherapist.

From where the rumours started?

Anushka and Virat had gone to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital from where tongues started wagging. Social media and netizens were quick to jump to the conclusion of the actress expecting her second child. However, Anushka went in to see a physiotherapist. The actress is busy shooting for her next – Chakda Xpress – where she would be seen essaying the role of Jhulan Goswami.

To sink into the character of a player takes a lot of hard work and dedication. And the intensity of the role seems to have taken a toll on Sharma's body for which, she sought the help of a physiotherapist. This comes barely a few days after Virat and Anushka came back from a luxurious vacation in the Maldives.

Anushka lashes out at a website

Virat and Anushka have always requested and demanded from the paparazzi not to take pictures of their daughter – Vamika. The two have tried to shield and guard their little baby girl from prying eyes. Amid all this, a publication took pictures of Vamika and splashed it all across. This led to Anushka lashing out at the website, saying, "Seems like times group knows what's better for kids than their parents themselves as they can't stop clicking and posting photos despite being requested repeatedly. Learn something from other media houses and paparazzi."