Anushka Sharma is setting a new trend with her swimsuit pictures on the Internet. The actress has been sharing gorgeous pictures from her recent Maldives holiday with daughter Vamika and hubby Virat Kohli. The sun-kissed swimsuit image has set social media on fire.

In the first set of images, the actress is clad in a one-shoulder black and grey swimsuit. She completed the look with a beige hat and golden earrings. Sharing the pictures, Anushka wrote, "When the sun made me shy."

In the next set, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress is seen in a neon orange swimsuit with matching coverups. She captioned, "The result of taking your own photos ☀️."

On the work front, the actress is gearing up for the release of Chakda Xpress. The sports movie is inspired by the life journey and struggles of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Produced by Clean Slate Filmz and directed by Prosit Roy, the film will release directly on Netflix. The official description reads, "Tracing the glorious journey of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket, Jhulan Goswami, as she moves up the ladder despite the countless hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfil her only dream: to play cricket."

While sharing the teaser on her social media page, the actress wrote, "Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women's cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women's cricket."

"From support systems to facilities, to have a stable income from playing the game, to even have a future in cricket – very little propelled women of India to take up cricket as a profession. Jhulan had a fighting and extremely uncertain cricketing career and she stayed motivated to make her country proud. She strived to change the stereotype that women can't make a career out of playing cricket in India so that the next generation of girls had a better playing field. Her life is a living testimony that passion and perseverance triumph over any or all adversities and Chakda Xpress is the most definitive look into the not-so-rosy world of women's cricket back then. There is still a lot of work to be done and we have to empower them with the best so that the sport can flourish for women in India," Anushka added.