Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha's MP residence on Pandara Road in New Delhi has become a security fortress in anticipation of his upcoming wedding to actress Parineeti Chopra.

On the same day that India's Parliament embarks on a new chapter in its history at a fresh location, one of its youthful parliamentarians is embarking on a new journey. Raghav Chadha serves as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha.

Parineeti arrived in Delhi on Sunday, and the festivities will commence today with the Mehndi celebration at 3 p.m.

The couple is reportedly set to depart for Udaipur, where the main wedding ceremonies are scheduled for September 23rd and 24th. The lavish wedding will take place on September 24th at Udaipur's prestigious The Leela Palace.

In a show of support, Parineeti's residence in Mumbai has also been beautifully illuminated as the wedding celebrations get ready.

(With inputs from IANS)