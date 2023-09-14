And the D-day is here! Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP MP Raghav Chadha are set to tie the knot this month. Fans have been waiting with bated breath to witness the biggest wedding of the year.

Reportedly, Raghav and Parineeti will be tying the knot on September 24. The wedding festivities will begin a day before. The wedding festivities will begin a few days before their wedding and if reports are to be beloved their marriage ceremony is going to take place in the Leela Palace in Udaipur.

The wedding card has surfaced online

According to the details on the wedding card, which surfaced online, The wedding will take place at Leela Palace followed by a 90s Bollywood-themed party. The wedding will take place on September 24, with the Baraat starting in the afternoon at 2 p.m. from Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur.

All you need to know about Raghav and Parineeti's wedding

Raghav's Sehrabandi. Theme -Threads of Blessings. Location - Taj Lake Palace. Time 1 PM.

Baraat - The Royal Procession. From Taj Lake. Time - 2 PM.

Divine Promises - A Pearl White Indian Wedding. Location - Leela Palace.

Jaimala - 3.30 PM

Pheras - 4 PM

Vidai - 6.30 PM

The reception gala. Theme - A Night of Amore. Location - Leela Palace Courtyard. Time - 8.30 PM

Earlier their reception card had revealed that the couple will host a wedding reception in Chandigarh on September 30.

During a press conference, Raghav was asked about his wedding.

A video clip shared online has reporters asking him about the date and details, to which Raghav said, "Aapko bohot jaldi bataunga shaadi ke baare mein. (Will tell you very soon about the wedding.)"

Raghav is in the happiest phase of his life

In a recent interview with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Raghav shared his experience of meeting Parineeti. He said, "It was very magical and a very organic way of meeting. It is something that I thank god every day for, for giving me Parineeti in my life."

For the unversed, Raghav and Parineeti got engaged on May 13 in New Delhi in the presence of family and close friends.