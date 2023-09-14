It was indeed a night to remember for Bollywood's siblings Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem as they turned showstoppers for fashion designer Varun Bahl at the exquisite show hosted in Kashmir on September 12.

The fashion mogul paid an ode to Kashmir's enchanting beauty with his collection titled 'A love letter to Kashmir'.

The brother-sister duo looked enchanting as they walked the runway in Varun Bahl couture

The fashion show was held at Jammu and Kashmir Maharaja's Palace, amid beautiful Dal Lake, It was picture-perfect for the designer to showcase his Indian ethnic collection in Srinagar.

About Huma's couture

Actress Huma Qureshi looked stunning in a Champagne Gold Bridal Lehenga, which was embellished with sequins, bugle beads, and dabka work, complemented by a veil.

About Saqib's couture

Saqib Saleem also opted for an ethnic look as he chose a classic black sherwani set embroidered with intricate black cut dana, paired with a black kurta and embellished trousers.

Varun Bahl titled the show "A Love Letter to Kashmir," and over 100 women from FICCI FLO - Hyderabad were specially flown in to attend the event in the Kashmir Valley.

Varun Bahl said, "The decision to choose Kashmir as a destination came naturally to me, as I am from the Kashmir Valley and was drawn back to my roots by a strong force. My family hails from Kashmir, and my father grew up here. My love for Kashmir stems from my childhood spent amidst its beautiful nature, on Dal Lake, and exploring every part of this heavenly valley. To honor my father's love for Kashmir, I am thrilled to have this opportunity to pay tribute to him through my designs."

Both Huma and Saqib Saleem shared stunning pictures from the fashion show.

Fans were awestruck seeing the sibling walk the runway in exquisite couture.

