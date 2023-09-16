Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra is all set to tie the knot with AAP MP Raghav Chadha by this month's end. The wedding preparations of the duo are in full swing, Parineeti is juggling between Delhi and Mumbai and is often spotted at the airport. The actor is also gearing up for her next release Mission Raniganj alongside Akshay Kumar. The first song Jalsa 2.0 of the film was dropped today.

Parineeti yells at papraazi

On Saturday afternoon, Parineeti was spotted in the city and as usual the paparazzi hovered around her to take a glimpse of her. This didn't go down well with Parineeti and she yelled at the paparazzi.

In the clip that has now gone viral, Parineeti Chopra in anger yelled at the paparazzi saying, "Nahi bulaya aapko maine yaar." (I haven't called you all)

With folded hands, she requests the paparazzi to stop recording her. "Aap bas kijiye, please main ap ko request kar rahi hu." (Please stop I am requesting you)

In no time the video went viral and netizens slammed the soon-to-be bride for her behaviour towards the paparazzi.

A user wrote, "So much attitude isko cover karna band Karo line par aa jayegi." (She has so much arrogance stop covering her henceforth).

Another mentioned, "Isme itna attitude aa gaya hai jab se Raghav Chadha ne isse bhav diya hai." (She has started throwing tantrums ever since she got engaged to Raghav Chadha).

For the outing, Parineeti opted for a striped crop top paired with denim which she styled with a pair of sunglasses.

Parineeti's wedding

Their pre-wedding festivities of RagNeeti will commence next week onwards. The haldi, sangeet and mehendi ceremonies will be held at The Leela Palace in Udaipur. The wedding will take place at Taj Lake.

Parineeti's vidai is scheduled to be held at 6:30 p.m. on September 24.

Take a look at the wedding card

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged on May 13 at New Delhi's Kapurthala House.