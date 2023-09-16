Your comeback should be stronger than your setback. What a comeback it is for Shah Rukh Khan. The actor started this year with Pathaan which broke all the box-office records. And now the second release of the year Jawan is inching towards 700 cr globally.

The team of Jawan didn't interact with the press prior to its release but celebrated and thanked media and fans on Friday night by hosting a Jawan success press conference. Present at the press conference was Deepika Padukone who played a cameo, Atlee the director of the film, Vijay Sethupathi, Anirudh and SRK's girl gang in the film.

Both SRK and Deepika dropped pictures and videos from the events

Following the event, Deepika shared a beautiful carousel of pictures on her Instagram in which she exuded grace and charm in a white chiffon sari with a black, sequined border and a halter-neck blouse. However, it was the last picture that left the fans spellbound.

Deepika also mentioned that SRK followed the skin regime and used all the products from her skincare brand 82 E.

Giving every detail of SRK's skin routine, Deepika mentioned, "It's the last one for me...Also, details of today's Skin Prep:-Lotus Splash Conditioning Cleanser, -Rose Boost Repairing Eye Cream, Ashwagandha Bounce Rejuvenating Moisturiser, Turmeric Shield Soothing Sunscreen Serum.

Deepika kisses SRK and we can't keep calm

Deepika Padukone kissed SRK on his cheek as he held her close. The picture-perfect moment caught everyone's attention. Fans were left in awe and couldn't stop gushing.

But it was Deepika's husband actor Ranveer Singh's comment that was loved by all.

Ranveer Singh took to the comments section and reacted by writing the lyrics of the Jawan song Chaleya. "Ishq Mein Dil Bana Hai. Ishq Mein Dil Fanna Hai. Hooo000000oooooo," he wrote.

Actor Deepika Padukone is superstar Shah Rukh Khan's one of the closest friends in the industry. They have been each other's pillar of support since 'Om Shanti Om' days.

On Friday, Deepika and SRK set the stage ablaze with their electrifying chemistry.

From dancing to 'Chaleya' song together to speaking highly of each other, the two served BFF goals during the gala.

Shah Rukh Khan shared a beautiful video with the cast performing Jawan's song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya

As Deepika-SRK and other cast members grooved to the song. Vijay Sethupathi was missing, SRK called him and hugged him. The cast then expressed their gratitude to the fans and media and bowed down in unison.

Take a look.