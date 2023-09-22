Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra left for Udaipur on Friday morning for their wedding rituals that are to take place over the weekend at two of the Lake City's best-known luxury hotels.

Parineeti was the first to walk in by herself, accompanied by airline staff, dressed entirely in red in loose-fitting casual clothes.

Raghav entered the airport separately, looking more like a dapper West Delhi boy from 'Made in Heaven' than the "suspended parliamentarian" he describes himself as on X, wearing skinny blue jeans and a tight-fitting black Polo tee and sporting smart dark shades.

He was accompanied by his posse of Punjab Police security personnel -- after all, he's a Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab -- and his parents followed him at a distance.

Both Parineeti and Raghav gestured to the assembled paps, who had been kept waiting for a glimpse of the couple outside Raghav's MP's residence on Pandara Road during the mehndi ceremony earlier this week.

Udaipur is all set to host the wedding as Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra will reach Udaipur airport on Friday as the wedding rituals start before the big day on September 24.

Along with the couple, their family members and friends will also be present. In this royal wedding, 100 private security guards have been deployed.

Hotel Leela Palace is situated in the middle of Lake Pichola. So, security guards will be deployed on four to five boats in the middle of the lake. Special security has also been deployed at the jetty (platform built till the boat).

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, other politicians of the country will be attending this wedding. The CMs of Delhi and Punjab will reach Udaipur on Saturday evening. Apart from this, Parineeti's cousin, actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas and many big celebrities of Bollywood will be in attendance.

Sources confirmed that celebrities like Karan Johar, tennis player Sania Mirza, designer Manish Malhotra will also come to Udaipur on Saturday for this wedding.

According to hotel sources, special preparations have been made to ensure that photos and videos of the event do not go out along with the preparations for the wedding.

Blue colored tape will be pasted on the mobile cameras of those entering the hotel so that they cannot take any video-photograph during the wedding ceremony.

The special thing about this blue tape is that once it is applied on the mobile camera, if someone removes it, an arrow symbol will be visible on the tape. With this, when checked by security, it will be known that the tape has been removed to use the camera.

This restriction will especially apply to hotel staff as well as those for tents, decorations, sound systems, and chefs.

