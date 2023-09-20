Fans and fraternity are waiting with bated breath for Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP MP Raghav Chadha's wedding. As per reports, Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha's wedding is set in Delhi on September 24, 2023.

The pre-wedding festivities have already begun. Several fan pages dedicated to Parineeti Chopra have shared pictures from the festivities taking place in Delhi.

For the ceremony, bride-to-be Parineeti wore a pastel pink outfit and Raghav Chadha wore a matching ensemble. The duo were beaming with joy.

Another photo shows Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha holding each other's hands, while they pose for a happy family picture.

Will Parineeti Chopra opt for a Manish Malhotra ensemble for her wedding day?

A source told India Today.in, "Parineeti and Manish share a long friendship. Manish is very well aware of Pari's style and what she wants for her wedding. Hence, the actress was always clear that she would be a Manish Malhotra bride." The source further added, "Parineeti is going for a basic solid pastel-coloured lehenga for her wedding. She will accentuate the look with statement jewellery."

Band, baaja baarat of Raghav and Parineeti

Raghav Chadha will take his baraat from Hotel Lake Palace to Hotel Leela Palace via boat. Raghav and Parineeti will reportedly take their pheras around 3 PM on Sunday. Accommodations for around 200 guests have been made.

When did their engagement take place?

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in the presence of family members and friends in May in Delhi's Kapurthala House.