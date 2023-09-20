The 10-day festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is widely celebrated in Mumbai, where devotees welcome Lord Ganesha at their homes. Bollywood celebrities have also welcomed Bappa home with a touch of tradition and enthusiasm.

Shah Rukh Khan welcomed Lord Ganesha at Mannat and took to his social media account and also shared the image of the deity.

He also extended greetings on the festive occasion.

Shah Rukh Khan brings Bappa at Mannat; Salman Khan sings Ganesh aarti with niece

Meanwhile, Salman Khan also shared a reel on his social media that features his family members doing aarti of Lord Ganesha.

Salman Khan did Ganesha aarti and held Aayat in his arms. Together they sang the Ganesha aarti and clapped.

Salman's other sister Alvira Agnihotri was there with her husband Atul Agnihotri, his brother Sohail Khan and his younger son were also present. Salim's second wife Helen was also part of the celebrations.

Salman and SRK then attended Nita Ambani's Ganesh Utsav dressed in ethnic outfits.

Salman Khan came with his niece Alizeh Agnihotri, while SRK wore a pathani suit, he was accompanied by Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan along with his wife Gauri and his mother-in-law.

Salman and SRK applied tilak on their forehead and bowed down to Lord Ganesha.

Other celebrities who attended the celebrations at Nita Ambani's house were Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Aishwarya Rai with daughter Aaradhya, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Kiara Advani with Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Rekha, Juhi Chawla, Manushi Chhillar, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Nayanthara, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Suniel Shetty, Shraddha Kapoor, Navya Nanda, Agastya Nanda, Karisma Kapoor among others.

Take a look at the inside videos from the Ambani Ganesh Mahotsav.