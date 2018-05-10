As Karnataka goes to polls on Saturday, May 12, Thursday is the last chance for parties for an open campaign. Making the most out of the last few hours, Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressed a press conference on May 10 and spoke about several things including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's jibes and his mother's Italian roots.

RaGa said that his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi may be Italian, but she is, in fact, "more Indian than many Indian people I have met."

"My mother is Italian. My mother has also lived larger part of her life in India. She is more Indian than many, many people I see," Hindustan Times quoted Rahul as saying. He went on to add that Sonia has made several sacrifices for India and has also "suffered for the country."

He also lashed out at Modi and said that when a prime minister of a country points fingers at someone's nationality and takes jibes at people who have done so much for the country, "it shows the quality of the prime minister."

The 47-year-old was referring to the Bhartiya Janata Party's comments on Sonia's roots and her maiden name Antonio Maino. "Today, Ms. Antonio Maino is here in K'taka to save her last citadel from falling! Madam Maino, K'taka needs no lessons from the person who was solely responsible for wasting India's 10 precious years," the BJP tweeted.

Not just that, Modi had also taken digs at Sonia and Rahul during an election rally in Karnataka and dared RaGa to have a debate with him for 15 minutes in any language, which could even be in his "mother's mother tongue."

RaGa also said that he was confident of Congress' win in the elections considering the amount of hurdles they have overcome in the last few years and the development that they have achieved.

Not just Karnataka, Rahul appears to be pretty confident of Congress' win even in the 2019 general elections and said that he may even end up becoming the prime minister.

After saying at UC Berkley that he was "absolutely ready" to be his party's prime ministerial candidate, he now said that he could be the prime minister in 2019.

"I am pretty convinced that Mr Modi is not going to be prime minister. I can see it in his face. He knows it," NDTV quoted him as saying. When asked if he would become the PM, he explained: "Well it depends... it depends on how well the Congress party does. If the Congress party is the biggest party, yes."

However, the BJP was quick to mock Rahul for his comments and union minister Prakash Javadekar commented: "There is no ban on daydreaming, Rahul Gandhi can dream of being the next PM of the country in 2019."