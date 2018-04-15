Indian actress Radhika Apte is set to star in her first international project, an untitled World War II drama. The PadMan actress took to Twitter to announce her "next project", which is based on former British prime minister Winston Churchill's "secret army", according to Deadline.

Here are a few things to know about the film.

The Kabali actress will share screen alongside two other renowned actresses, Stana Katic (Castle) and Sarah Megan Thomas (Equity). Apte will play the character of Noor Inayat Khan, a "pacifist of Indian descent who was the first female wireless operator," as per Deadline. The director and producer of the film is Queen of Katwe helmer Lydia Dean Pilcher. Radhika Apte will be joined by the likes of other actresses like Linus Roache (Batman Begins) and Rossif Sutherland (River). Actress Sarah Megan Thomas also wrote the screenplay and one of the producers as well.

Apte recently worked opposite Akshay Kumar in PadMan, which revolves around the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social activist from Tamil Nadu who revolutionized the manufacturing of low-cost sanitary napkins for women.

Apte will also star opposite Dev Patel in Michael Winterbottom's upcoming feature The Wedding Guest.