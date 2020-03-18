Salman Khan is one of the gems in the Bollywood industry and is well known for his superb acting skills. The 54-year old actor is well known for his blockbuster hits and it is for sure that the movie which will feature Salman will automatically be a super hit.

Although, the Dabangg actor's last 3 films like 'Dabangg 3', 'Race 3' and 'Bharat' were average movies and they did not put that impact on the public. And being an actor known for his Blockbuster movies such fail was not expected from Salman Khan.

However, a person learns from his mistakes and Salman is the one learning from it all. Recently, The new poster of the actor's upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was released which was very quick to get viral. In the poster, Salman Khan can be seen wearing a black t-shirt with black sunglasses and carrying an intense expression on his face.

Salman Khan as Radhe

Radhe will mark the third collaboration between Salman and Prabhudheva. The director helmed Salman's 2009 release Wanted and Dabangg 3 in 2019. From the first appearance of Radhe, it seems the film is a sequel to Wanted.

In a recent report, Salman Khan is taking into consideration all the criticism he received for his last releases 'Dabangg 3', 'Race 3' and 'Bharat' and working in those arenas for his upcoming action entertainer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

According to sources, Salman Khan wants his upcoming movie's duration to be less as compared to his last releases. "To begin with, the film is not too long. Dabangg 3 was criticized for its length. The producers, in fact, had to cut some scenes on the second day. Even Bharat and Race 3 were quite long at 2.35 hours and 2.40 hours respectively. As a result, he and his team have kept the length of Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai at around 2 hours 10 minutes. The film is still being shot and post-production is pending. Hence, the exact duration can't be ascertained right now. But it definitely won't exceed the said run time."

Moreover, the movie will have only 3 songs in total in comparison to the third installment of 'Dabangg' franchise which had as many as 6 songs.

"There are only three songs in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. A fourth song might be added but that'll be a promotional track and won't be a part of the narrative," reveals the source further.

Now, only the time will tell that this learning from mistakes scenario was good for Salman Khan or not.