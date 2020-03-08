Salman Khan loves kids and is often sharing photos and videos of him playing with his niece and nephew Ahil and Ayat.

Sister Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma welcomed baby girl Ayat on December 27, 2019. From sharing his first pic to playing with her Bhaijaan never fails to share a glimpse with his fans.

Today afternoon Arpita shared an adorable video in which Salman is seen playing with his niece Ayat. The cute video was reposted by Salman Khan and he captioned the video as:' We love you Mamu'.

Although Salman is extremely busy with his work commitments, he still finds time to spend time to be with his family. Ever since Salman shared the video on his social media handle, netizens can't stop adoring the video of Ayat with Mamujaan.

Just a few hours after Ayat was born, Arpita wrote an emotional note on Instagram. "There's nothing in this world that scared me and the only reason was I knew I had you by my side and you would never let anything happen to me. Now Ayat has been blessed with the same security. These hands are god sent," she wrote for Salman.

Salman Khan, who celebrated his 54th birthday on December 27, welcomed his niece Ayat and shared a tweet, which read: "Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. Thank you Arpita and Aayush for the best birthday gift for the whole family. May everyone who reads this bless her and may she grow up and make everyone proud. Thank you for all your love and respect. You all have been very kind, thank you."

Instagram

On the work front, Salman is shooting for Radhe and as per reports, the Thailand schedule has been put on hold owing to the Coronavirus alert across the world. Recently, Salman also shared a photo on Instagram and encouraged his fans to opt for Namastey instead of shaking hands to beat Covid-19. Radhe is scheduled to hit the screens on Eid 2020.