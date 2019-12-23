Last week's releases Jumanji: The Next Level and Mardaani 2 are undeterred by Dabangg 3 and made a decent collection at the Indian box office in their second weekend, but the former has continued to dominate the later.

Salman Khan's most-awaited movie Dabangg 3 hit the screens on December 20. Trade experts predicted that the third installment in the superhit Dabangg series would force out Jumanji: The Next Level and Mardaani 2 from most of the cinema halls that they held in their opening and it would also take a toll on their collection, by becoming the first choice for most of the filmgoers across India.

As predicted, both the movies witnessed a steep decline in their collection on their second Friday and their business was partially affected by the anti-CAA protest. Dabangg 3 opened to mixed talk, which paved the way for these films to rock the box office again. However, Jumanji: The Next Level has made better collection than Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 in the domestic market in the second weekend.

Jumanji: The Next Level has collected Rs 6 crore net at the Indian box office in its second weekend. Its 10-day total stands at Rs 41.21 crore net. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Jumanj: #TheNextLevel stays ahead of holdover titles, despite protests + #Hindi [#Dabangg3] and #Hollywood [#StarWars] competition... [Week 2] Fri 1.20 cr, Sat 2.10 cr, Sun 2.70 cr. Total: ₹ 41.21 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. All versions. #JumanjiTheNextLevel."

On the other hand, Mardaani 2 ha collected Rs 4.65 crore net at the Indian box office in its second weekend, taking its 10-day total to Rs 33.70 crore net. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Mardaani2 puts up decent numbers on [second] Sat and Sun... Biz affected by protests + reduction of screens and shows [due to #Dabangg3]... [Week 2] Fri 1.15 cr, Sat 1.95 cr, Sun 2.55 cr. Total: ₹ 33.70 cr. #India biz."

However, Dabangg 3 has failed to make the expected amount of collection at the domestic box office in its first weekend due to the anti-CAA protest. Taran Adarsh wrote, "#Dabangg3 - despite protests affecting its biz severely - packs ₹ 80 cr+ in its *opening weekend*, primarily due to the superstardom of #SalmanKhan... Fri 24.50 cr, Sat 24.75 cr, Sun 31.90 cr. Total: ₹ 81.15 cr. #India biz. Note: All versions."