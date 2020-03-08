Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is supposed to release on May 22nd this year. However, the film has been facing setbacks mainly due to the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus around the world. The Salman Khan-starrer has recently cancelled another leg of the shoot in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan shoot for Salman Khan's Radhe cancelled over Coronavirus fears

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is one of Salman Khan's most anticipated films of 2020. Directed by Prabhu Deva, two schedules of the film shoot were cancelled recently. The reason is the Coronavirus outbreak that has gripped the world. While the epicentre of the virus in China, the virus has spread to 94 nations. Many governments and industries have had to take drastic precautionary measures to protect citizens and communities from the virus.

The deadly virus is proving to be a major setback for all industries and the film industry is suffering as well. The Daniel Craig-starrer No Time To Die had to shift its release date due to the virus. Even in Bollywood, it is becoming uncertain if audiences will visit theatres to watch films when the virus is going around. This can seriously impact box office collections.

Salman Khan's Radhe has suffered the same fate. Earlier the makers had cancelled the Thailand leg of the shoot, as Thailand has been seeing the virus outbreak so far. Now, the Azerbaijan schedule has also been cancelled. Salman Khan and Disha Patani were supposed to shoot for a song in Baku. The makers are trying to find alternative locations for the song. Many on the team had already set off for the location but were called back immediately due to the Coronavirus concerns.

The government had also issued an advisory about travel to other countries at this time. The whole situation has become uncertain. This will be a major setback for the cop drama, there may be a high probability that the release date for the film may change if there are more setbacks. Let's hope for the Salman Khan fans that this doesn't happen.