TV actress Nithya Ram, sister of popular Kannada film actress Rachita Ram, has tied the knot to a businessman Gautham on Friday, 6 December. The couple's wedding was held at an upscale hotel in Bengaluru city.

Their wedding was held just five days after their engagement. The marriage was performed as per the Hindu customs.

Wedding Attire

The blushing bride looked ravishing in golden silk saree with a designer blouse. Whereas the groom donned a traditional silk veshti and shirt. The wedding, predominantly, had Vokkaliga customs, say reports.

Nithya's sister Rachita Ram was seen warmly welcoming the guests. She wore a pink border silk saree with traditional jewellery. The actress was cynosure of all eyes at her sister's wedding.

Engagement

On Monday, 2 December, Nithya Ram had her engagement with Gautham. Not much has been revealed about her marriage. He is said to be a businessman settled in Australia and not aware of the fact that she is an actress.

Who is Nithya Ram?

Nithya Ram's journey in acting started with Zee Kannada's Benkiyalli Aralida Hoovu. She was also seen in Karpoorada Gombe, Rajkumari and Eradu Kanasu. She made her debut in Sandalwood with Muddu Manase.

She has always been open to work in other languages. The actress had acted in Vijay TV's Tamil serial Aval, Sun TV's popular serial Nandhini and Telugu daily soap Muddu Bidda. The actress was also seen as the judge in Asaththal Chutties and in Sun Life program Masala Cafe.

Rachita Ram

Coming to Rachita Ram, she is one of the top actresses in Sandalwood. She made her debut with Darshan's Kannada film Bulbul. She has acted in over 20 movies in the last seven years and has close to 10 movies in different stages of making.