It is a wedding season in Sandalwood. After Dhruv Sarja married his long-time girlfriend Prerana, and actress Hitha Chandrashekhar tied the knot with actor Kiran Srinivas recently, now, yet another celebrity is ready for marriage.

Multilingual TV actress Nithya Ram has found her soulmate as she got her engagement with businessman on Monday, 2 December. The couple has exchanged the rings and would tie the knot later this week.

Nithya Ram has remained light-lipped about her engagement and has only shared a few photos of her engagement. He is said to be a businessman settled in Australia.

She wore yellow saree for the engagement, while groom sported a peach color kurta. The photos of her engagement have now gone viral.

Nithya Ram's journey in acting started with Zee Kannada's Benkiyalli Aralida Hoovu. She was also seen in Karpoorada Gombe, Rajkumari and Eradu Kanasu. She made her debut in Sandalwood with Muddu Manase.

She has always been open to work in other languages. The actress had acted in Vijay TV's Tamil serial Aval, Sun TV's popular serial Nandhini and Telugu daily soap Muddu Bidda. The actress was also seen as the judge in Asaththal Chutties and in Sun Life program Masala Cafe.

It has to be noted that her sister Rachita Ram is a popular Sandalwood actress.