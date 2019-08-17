The curtains for the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs Season 16 will be dropped on Saturday, 17 August, with a grand finale being held at Koramangala Indoor Stadium at 6pm. After 25 weeks, six contestants have entered the last stage of Zee Kannada's singing competition.

The show was kick-started on 2 March after Zee Kannada had the auditions in many parts of Karnataka and handpicking aspiring singers. Among the 1000s, 19 people made it to the first round. Finally, it has boiled down to six contestants – Sunad, Abhisyanth, Aprameya, Guru Kiran, Saakshi Kallur and Omkar Pattar.

Each finalists have registered their place in the last stage with hard work and dedication. It has to be seen who will have the last laugh at the last stage of the Zee Kannada's reality show.

The six finalists will be battling for covered trophy along with a plot worth to Rs 30 lakh. The winner will be decided on two counts – the marks given by judges and the audiences' votes. The show begins at 6 pm and voting lines for the public will be open till 11 pm.

The jury comprises of singers Vijaya Prakash, Rajesh Krishnan and musicians like Hamsalekha and Arjun Janya. The grand finale is hosted by ebullient Anushree.

The viewers' can send their votes through SMS to 57575. The six finalists have unique code which can be ready below:

Abhisyanth – ABHI

Saakshi Kallur– SAKS

Aprameya – APRA

Sunad – SUNA

Omkar Pattar– OMKA