The promotions of Sudeep's Pailwaan (Phailwaan) have kick-started with a bang. From poster release to important announcements, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to create a lot of buzz around the multilingual film.

The latest development from the promotional part is that the theme track from Pailwaan will be launched at 6.03 pm on Thursday, 11 July. The song titled 'Banda Nodu' will be directly unveiled online.

Tamil, Telugu and Hindi versions of S Krishna-directorial will be also unveiled at the same time.

Arjun Janya has scored the music for Pailwaan and the makers have planned to release the audio on 27 July in Chitradurga. A couple of songs will be unveiled before the launch of the full album.

Sudeep's favourite Arjun Janya has composed the songs. With the musician giving a lot of hit albums to Kiccha, people have pinned high hopes on Pailwaan songs.

Not just the Kannada version, he has been assigned the responsibility of composing the music for all the other versions which makes it the most challenging project of his career.

Swapna Krishna-produced Pailwaan is a sports drama which marks the entry of Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty to Kannada movies. Aakanksha Singh is the female lead in the flick, which has Sushanth Singh, Kabir Duhan Singh, Avinash and others in the supporting roles.