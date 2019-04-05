It has been four years since Suniel Shetty's darling daughter Athiya made her big banner debut with Aditya Pancholi's son Sooraj in Salman Khan's Hero. The film was as big as it could get and no newcomer could have expected a better launch than this. Though Athiya grabbed many awards for her debut performance, four years down the line, her career hasn't taken off the way we all had anticipated.

With just one film in 2017, Mubarakan, where she didn't have much to offer and her character could have been played by anyone in the industry. Athiya Shetty hasn't been on our minds lately. Even in Nawabzaade, her cameo in Tere Naal Nachna didn't last in our memories for too long. And the latest report suggests that her dad and actor Suniel Shetty's interfering attitude might have to do something with Athiya's not-so-flying career.

Athiya Shetty is currently busy shooting for Motichoor Chaknachoor with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. As per a Mumbai Mirror report, a notice has been issued to daddy Suniel Shetty by the producers of the movie Rajesh and Kiran Bhatia, asking him not to interfere. "Mr Suniel Shetty has no right, title and/or interest in the said film and has no capacity or any authority to either directly or indirectly discuss or take any decisions, negotiate, strategise or overlook the edit or in any manner interfere or be involved with the film Motichoor Chaknachoor or with its cast, crews, technical teams or coordinate with the studio involved with the film or its creative and marketing teams or post productions or any person connected or with the trade," the notice stated.

Though the report further states that Suniel Shetty said he would comment later, we wonder, if this is the reason behind Athiya not having too many good offers coming her way. Despite everything that has been going on, we know one thing for sure, that the Shetty girl sure is a brilliant actress and deserves many more good roles in future.