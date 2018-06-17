Salman Khan's Eid release Race 3 has rocked the box office with its staggering first day collection despite getting negative reviews from film critics. The Remo D'Souza directorial became the biggest opener of 2018. It also has turned into one Salman Khan's biggest films by surpassing the opening day collection of his earlier movies released on Eid.

The movie unexpectedly outperformed on the first day of its release and earned a whopping Rs 29.17 crore, destroying the box office records of the films released in the first half of 2018. On Saturday, it witnessed a tremendous growth of up to 40 percent in its collection thanks to the Eid festivities. The movie collected Rs 38.14 crore on Day 2, taking the total Race 3 box office collections to Rs 67.31 crore.

Race 3 is currently dominating the domestic box office with its dream run and will enter Rs 100 crore club in just 3 days. Previous Salman Khan starrers like Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Rs 102.60 crore), Sultan (Rs 105.53 crore) and Tiger Zinda Hai (Rs 114.93 crore) also crossed Rs 100 crore mark in the opening weekend.

The action thriller is smashing the domestic box office records and will also become one of the fastest movies of Bollywood to cross Rs 100 crore. But it remains to be seen whether it will be able to surpass Tiger Zinda Hai's opening weekend collection.

Race 3 needs to earn Rs 48 crore on Sunday to beat TZH's record to become the highest opening weekend grosser of all time.

Going by the current buzz and the excitement among the fans, Race 3 may beat Bajrangi Bhaijaan but may bow down to Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai as only a miracle could help the Salman-starrer achieve this feat.

Race 3 is the third installment in the popular Race franchise which gave Bollywood its own series of action suspense thrillers. Director duo Abbas-Mustan helmed the first two installments - Race and Race 2 - which had Saif Ali Khan in the lead. Salman Khan replaced Saif in the latest flick but unfortunately, the movie failed to live up to the expectations of fans and turned out to be one of the biggest disasters of 2018 in terms of quality.

The movie also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem.