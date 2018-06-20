Director Meghna Gulzar's spy thriller Raazi has crossed Rs 200 crore mark worldwide and is still running successfully in many parts of the country. Actress Alia Bhatt once again proved her mettle on screen with her breathtaking performance and has now become one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood.

The movie has had a strong hold at the Indian box office from the very first day of its release in theatres and won the critics as well as audience hearts with its intriguing storyline. The film's story is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pak war in 1971 in which an Indian girl marries a Pakistani Army officer (played by Vicky Kaushal) to spy for her country.

Raazi opened to positive response and showed an extraordinary growth at the ticket window in the first week itself which saw maximum footfalls despite being released on limited screens.

The movie remained super strong on its second Friday at the box office despite the release of the much-hyped Hollywood flick Deadpool 2. Made with a small budget of approximately Rs 37 crore, Raazi made a stunning business owing to its strong content and positive word of mouth.

In the domestic market, Raazi has collected Rs 122.07 crore till date and still running successfully. The total worldwide collection has now gone up to Rs 207 crore gross which says a lot about the film.

Raazi is Alia Bhatt's third film to enter Rs 100 crore club after 2 states and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The movie is now sharing space with Padmaavat, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Raid, Baaghi 2 and Race 3 in the list of Hindi films that cross Rs 100 crore mark in 2018.

Raazi is based on Harinder Sikka's book Calling Sehmat. Apart from Alia and Vicky Kaushal, the movie features Rajit Kapur, Shishir Sharma and Soni Razdan in pivotal roles.