With the spectacular box office collection of Raazi, Alia Bhatt proved that she is indeed one of the most bankable actress in the industry. The 25-year-old's summer release has entered the Rs 100-crore club and her fellow actresses are praising her work.

After Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram story to congratulate her on Raazi's landmark and Shraddha Kapoor tweeted Alia to applaud her and the Raazi team, the Queen of Bollywood Kangana Ranaut also showered Alia with some flattering words.

Kangana, who recently watched Raazi, told IANS, "I really liked Raazi. [Director] Meghna Gulzar has done a splendid job. And I have no words to express how much I liked Alia's performance. She is so good. I think Alia is most definitely the undisputed queen. It's Alia's world and we are just living in it."

The Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress also added that she will be sending Alia a personal congratulatory message.

Speaking to the news agency, director Gulzar revealed that the movie was made in a tight budget. "We were working within a very modest budget and even though that made things a little tight, I wouldn't say it was difficult because that comes with every film. But the budget made things streamlined and very focused. So as a director, it helped me because then I go into the release of the film with a little more confidence," she said.

Her efforts are definitely reaping the benefits. After Raazi recently collected Rs 100 crore at the box office, trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that the movie is set to make another record in a few days. The Alia Bhatt-Vicky Kaushal starrer could soon become the third highest grossing films of the year.

"Raazi is all set to be the third highest grosser of 2018, after Padmaavat and Baaghi 2... fantastic... [Week 3] Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 4.20 cr, Sun 4.42 cr, Mon 1.82 cr, Tue 1.80 cr. Total: Rs. 106.12 cr. India biz... Hollywood films not included," he tweeted.