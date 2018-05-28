Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi has crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the box office with excellent collection even on its third week.

The spy thriller has been running successfully at the Indian box office right from its opening. Despite being released on limited screens and Alia being the only star attraction, Raazi managed to dominate the commercial circuits.

With a collection of Rs 4.20 crore on Saturday, Raazi was just short of around Rs 2 crore to reach the century mark. The film collected Rs 4 crore (approximately) on Sunday, taking its earning to around Rs 102 crore. Exact figures are yet to be out.

After 2 States and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, this has turned out to be Alia's third Rs 100 crore movie. However, it's the first film to cross the milestone with Alia as the solo lead. Meanwhile. Raazi is now the fifth Bollywood film of this year to cross Rs 100 crore.

The first four films to achieve the feat are Padmaavat, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Raid and Baaghi 2. While it was not surprising for Padmaavat and Baaghi 2 to cross Rs 100 crore at the box office, a small budget film like Raazi making the achievement is a rare instance.

After Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Raazi is the new surprise entry into the 100 crore club. The film won hearts of the audience with its excellent content and performances. It's being considered as Alia's one of the best films to date.