Salman Khan's Race 3 has shown further drop in its collection at the Indian box office on its fifth day. The movie is now heading towards Rs 150 crore net mark in the domestic market.

Race 3 made superb collection at the domestic box office in the first weekend. The trade analysts predicted that the movie would show steep decline in its collection on the weekdays, but it surprised them by fetching good numbers on Monday. Then, they thought that it would remain rock steady on other weekdays. However, the movie has gone on to witness a big dip in its business on Tuesday.

Rohit Jaiswal, an observer of Hindi film industry, tweeted on Tuesday morning, "As per Current Sales... Advance for rest of the day... #Race3 Day 5 wl be 11Cr...." Later in the evening, he added, "#Race3 declines 40% in Singe scrns as compared to Ystrday.... Sad.... Expectations now stands for Sharp 10cr Day 5..... @BeingSalmanKhan"

Race 3 has collected approximately Rs 12.05 crore net at the domestic box office on its fifth day. Its five-day total collection stands at Rs 132.76 crore net. Its gross total business has reached Rs 170.20 crore.

Atul Mohan tweeted, #Race3 marches ahead with a total of ₹132.76 cr at the domestic box office. Film witnesses a healthy trend on working Tuesday (Day 5) by collecting ₹12.05 cr. @BeingSalmanKhan @SKFilmsOfficial @tipsofficial @RameshTaurani @remodsouza #SalmanKhan @thedeol @Saqibsaleem."

Race 3 needs to collect little more than Rs 17 crore net to surpass Rs 150 crore net mark in the domestic market. Considering its current pace of collection, the Remo-D'Souza-directed action thriller would mint these numbers in the next two days and become the third Bollywood film to achieve this feat in 2018 after Baagi 2 and Padmaavat.