Despite the fact that Bigg Boss season 13 has ended, lovebirds from the reality show are still trending all over social media. One of the most popular couples from BB13, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma made headlines due to their chemistry on the show.

Paras and Mahira, or as they are fondly named 'Pahira', have been going strong since their time in Bigg Boss. Paras even broke up with his girlfriend Akanksha Puri on national television and has expressed his fondness towards Mahira a lot of times. However, the duo maintained that they are only good friends and nothing more than that.

After Bigg Boss 13, Paras was approached for a new show 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge', wherein he and his co-contestant Shehnaaz Kaur Gill are seen hunting for an ideal life partner. Since the show began, the female contestants who came to Mujhse Shaadi Karoge to become Paras' bride are already complaining about him missing Mahira Sharma.

In a recent video, the 29-year old actor himself admitted on their Ghar Ka Masla that the girls on the show feel that he misses Mahira more and is not paying attention to them.

Paras accepted the fact that he seriously can't get over his ladylove, whilst confessing that he missed Mahira Sharma. In a recent Instagram post, the actor who has been part of various daily soaps like Karn Sangini, Badho Bahu, Vighnaharta Ganesha, etc clarified his stance.

Paras Chhabra can be seen saying, "Pyaar Toh Ek hi Baar Hota Hai," and when he asks Shehnaaz Gill about the same, she completely agrees with him.

The duo of Mahira and Paras was seen collaborating for a song titled 'Baarish' which was sung by Sonu Kakkar and Nikhil D'Souza. Composition of the track was done by Tony Kakkar and the song was all about crossed lovers, exchanging vows, but are separated soon after. It shows the couple reminiscing memories of the past in painful flashbacks. The clip opens with a beautiful wedding setup but slowly pans to the struggles where they end up feeling hurt and sad.