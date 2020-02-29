Post Bigg Boss 13, contestants haven't taken a break, they are constantly seen working. Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill are already doing a reality show 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge'. A few days ago, we saw Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandes prepping up for a music video.

And now the latest to join the bandwagon is Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma. Both the contestants inside the BB 13 house grabbed limelight with their special friendship in the reality show. Paras and Mahira's cute chemistry has garnered loads of fans and they want them to see each other together on screen again.

Well, there is good news for Pahira's fans as the couple is all set to collaborate for a music video. Ever since the news of the shooting for a project was announced fans have been waiting with bated breath for a glimpse. Recently, Paras took to social media to share some beautiful pictures from their shoot.

Paras and Mahira can be seen dressed as bride and groom. While Mahira looks oh-so-gorgeous in her white wedding gown, Paras looks handsome in his three-piece black suit.

Paras broke up with his girlfriend Akanksha Puri on national television and has expressed his fondness towards Mahira. However, the two said that they are only good friends and nothing more than that.

As Paras is finding a bride for himself 'Mujhe Shaadi Karoge'.

During an exclusive conversation with International Business Times, Paras spoke about his current relationship status with Mahira and what kind of girl is she looking for in the reality show!

On Mahira

We are very good friends.

The qualities he is looking for a girl!

The girl needs to be 'Tota' (Punjabi word) she should be beautiful, caring and understanding. And shouldn't ruin my name publicly. She should be respectful of me and my family. It is my mother who will give a final nod to my relationship and if my mother doesn't like the girl, I am fond of I will convince my mom and if not, I won't go ahead with the relationship.

Only time will tell who gets to be the bride of 'Abra ka dabra Paras Chhabra' the current casanova in telly town!

Watch the video interview here!

We wonder of Mahira is listening to this!