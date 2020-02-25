Bigg Boss season 13 fame Paras Chabbra made a shocking revelation on Monday when he admitted blocking his ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri on WhatsApp in a recent interview. This news created a huge buzz on social media, as the drama between Paras and his ex-girlfriend refuses to stop.

After winning Spllitsvilla 5, Paras gained a lot of fans due to his 'Sanskari Play Boy' image which he flaunts a lot. However, upon entering the Bigg Boss house he became a household name due to his flirty image and good looks. Fellow housemate Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma were constantly linked to him throughout the season.

Being constantly involved with his co-contestant Mahira Sharma in the BB13 house Paras' girlfriend, Akanksha Puri became insecure due to his actions, thereby creating a dent in his six-year-long relationship.

Paras's relationship with Akanksha

Paras and his relationship with Akanksha became a big controversy as his closeness with Mahira kept on increasing. In one of the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episodes, the 29-year-old tv actor went as far as saying that he was almost on the verge of breaking up with his girlfriend, who was at the time, outside the house.

After exiting Bigg Boss' house Paras gave a shocking statement by saying that he had blocked his ex-girlfriend Akanksha on WhatsApp.

In a recent interview with Tellychakkar, the former Splitsvilla winner said, "You won't believe I have blocked 506 unknown contacts on my WhatsApp and now I have blocked another person who happens to be Akanksha."

Paras also gave his final verdict on the long-lost relationship by saying that he has broken up with Akanksha.

"Let me tell all that Akanksha's chapter is over and haven't met her post-finale. I have come across videos of Akanksha and the things that she has spoken about me are untrue and I don't want to react on it. If a person is suffering from a heartbreak then they wouldn't flaunt makeup and would be smiling and giving interviews in media," he added.

Being asked on his current relationship with Mahira Sharma, Paras revealed that she happens to be one of his most dialed contacts after his mother and manager. However, clearing their relationship status he claimed that they both are just friends.

On the work front, Paras is currently a part of another show on Colors Tv 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' with Shehnaaz Gill. The show is all about finding their ideal life partners.