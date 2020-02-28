Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were one of the most loved and popular couple on Bigg Boss 13. The two were loved by the fans for their constant banter, love and mushiness. Siddharth's closeness to Shehnaaz was widely appreciated and fans monikered their hashtag #SidNaaz on social media.

However, this was not the end of #SidNaaz. Shehnaaz Gill, who is currently finding a suitable groom for herself in 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge', still misses her 'Shuklaji'. The love and pain of separation is both ways as Siddharth too misses being with Shehnaaz.

At the wee hours Siddharth shared a picture of his with Shehnaaz from Yash Raj Studios and captioned the post as, 'Back Again' #MyFirstPost.

To the unreversed , Siddharth and Shehnaaz will reunite for a performance on an award show. Their rehearsal video has surfaced on the Internet and fans can't keep contain their excitement to see SidNaaz sizzle on screen once again.

If sources are to be believed,Siddharth will be coming for a special episode on Shehnaaz show ' Mujhse Shaadi Karoge'.

Speaking about his connection with Shehnaaz, Siddharth during the media interaction after winning the trophy said, "I don't know if it will sound right, but I am great with kids and Shehnaaz is like a kid, she is very child-like. The kind of moods that you must have seen me in, I am thankful to Shehnaaz as she eased me out most of the time. A lot of conversations that happen inside the house are something that I am not very used to or I usually like to be a part of. Speaking to her made me calmer. My journey in BB13, had a lot to do because of my friendship with Shehnaaz."

Are you excited to watch SidNaaz's performance?