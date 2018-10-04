Russian President Vladimir Putin's arrival in India on Thursday will most probably cement the S-400 defence deal among 20 other agreements that will be signed between India and Russia.

This is the 19th India-Russia annual bilateral summit held between India and Russia.

Putin will land in New Delhi on Thursday evening and will dine with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Putin is going to India on an official visit. A package of agreements is to be signed. It is true that the theme of military-technical cooperation will be on the agenda...I'm unable to share any major details with you now," Russian News agency TASS quoted the Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying.

Other topics of discussion would cover regional and global issues, including the US sanctions on the import of crude oil, reports Asian Age.

The report adds that an aide in the Kremlin confirmed that the $5 billion S-400 Triumf air defence missile systems agreement will be signed during Putin's visit.

"The key feature of this visit will be the signing of the agreement to deliver S-400 air defence systems...The value of the contract will be more than USD 5 billion," Putin's top foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov said while talking to the media recently.

It is expected that the talks will also confirm Russia-India joint military exercise, Indra 2018, which will be held from November 18 to 28.

"Apart from a conversation tete-a-tete, the sides will have talks with restricted attendance, then talks in an extended format, and then a working breakfast as a continuation of the latter talks where ministers and leading businessmen will be present," Ushakov told TASS.

The US has warned India against signing the S-400 air missile deal. The US said that India could be slapped with sanctions by America if it enters into an agreement with Russia.

During the 2+2 talks between India and Russia, it was reported by TOI that James Mattis and Mike Pompeo spoke to National Security Advisor Ajit Doval regarding the matter.

Earlier, the US implemented a CAATSA (Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act) law which targets Russia. The Trump administration imposed sanctions on China under this law for making defence deals with Russia, reports NDTV.

"We urge all of our allies and partners to forgo transactions with Russia that would trigger sanctions under CAATSA," a State Department Spokesperson told PTI.